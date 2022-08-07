Rayo Vallecano linked with shock Nico Gonzalez loan bid

Rayo Vallecano are considering a possible loan swoop for Barcelona starlet Nico Gonzalez.

La Masia academy graduate Nico emerged into the Barcelona first team last season with 17 La Liga appearances in 2021/22 as an important squad figure.

However, with the summer arrival of Franck Kessie at the Camp Nou, his starting opportunities could be limited in the coming months.

Reports from Marca claim Rayo sporting director David Cobeno is working on a series of young targets to bolster Andoni Iraola’s options in Vallecas.

Rayo have already reached out to Barcelona over the potential interest with talks ready to start over a season-long loan deal to the Spanish capital.

The tigerish midfielder would be a real asset for Iraola, if a deal can be agreed, but Barcelona will not consider a purchase option being included on the 20-year-old Galician.

The two sides face each other on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 campaign and negotiations could form part of the build up.