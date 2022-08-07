Pedri hails Robert Lewandowski impact at Barcelona

Barcelona star Pedri has been impressed by the immediate impact of Robert Lewandowski on his arrival in Catalonia.

Polish international Lewandowski finally completed his move to the Camp Nou after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Despite the Bavarians initial insistence on keeping Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski’s determination to join Barcelona proved crucial, with a deal eventually wrapped up.

Lewandowski joined up with the Barcelona squad on their preseason tour of the United States before finally getting his first goal in the Joan Gamper Trophy win this weekend.

The veteran striker netted the opening goal in the 6-0 victory over the Mexican side at the Camp Nou and laid on a pair of assists for Pedri’s two goals and the Spanish teenager was full of praise at full time.

“It’s a luxury to play with Lewandowski, I really enjoy seeing how he shoots and how he plays”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s very easy to get along with a footballer like him. We’ve looked for each other during the match and it went well.”

