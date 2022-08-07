Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are closing in on a move for Real Betis defender Alex Moreno.

Forest have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window after securing promotion back to the top-flight for the first time since 1999.

Steve Cooper has already secured big money deals for Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster his squad alongside a free transfer swoop for England international Jesse Lingard following his release from Manchester United.

Previous reports from The Athletic claimed Forest had reached out to the La Liga side over a possible move, as Cooper wants a fresh option at left back.

According to reports from Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy, a deal has now been wrapped up between both clubs, with an initial £9m fee agreed.

#nffc have agreed a fee of around £9m with Real Betis for left-back/left-winger Alex Moreno. Medical in next few days, set to be 13th summer signing. Forest working on other new additions before window closes — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 7, 2022

Moreno was a regular starter for Los Verdiblancos during the 2021/22 season, with 30 league appearances, as the Andalucian club eventually finished fifth in the Spanish top-flight.