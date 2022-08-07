Real Betis

Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are closing in on a move for Real Betis defender Alex Moreno.

Forest have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window after securing promotion back to the top-flight for the first time since 1999.

Steve Cooper has already secured big money deals for Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster his squad alongside a free transfer swoop for England international Jesse Lingard following his release from Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard, Manchester United

Previous reports from The Athletic claimed Forest had reached out to the La Liga side over a possible move, as Cooper wants a fresh option at left back.

According to reports from Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy, a deal has now been wrapped up between both clubs, with an initial £9m fee agreed.

Moreno was a regular starter for Los Verdiblancos during the 2021/22 season, with 30 league appearances, as the Andalucian club eventually finished fifth in the Spanish top-flight.

Posted by

Tags Alex Moreno Nottingham Forest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News