Nico could go on loan if another superstar arrives at Barcelona

Nico Gonzales was one of the shining lights of the last couple of dark seasons at Barcelona, showing that the academy could still produce top talent.

His combination of grit and quality is exceptional, but he’s still raw and young, and the super team they are trying to build may not have room for him.

The return of Miralem Pjanic from his loan, plus the potential arrival of Bernardo Silva, means that minutes could be critically limited for Nico, and the feeling now is that if Silva does arrive, Nico will go on loan.

AS say that it’s complicated by the fact that Jorge Mendes manages both Silva – who is keen for the move – and Nico. He will have to balance their interests against each other.

It’s not a move that would go down well with parts of the Barcelona support who want to see more La Masia players integrated.