Neto completes Bournemouth move from Barcelona

Barcelona have completed a move to allow back up goal keeper Neto to join Premier League new boys Bournemouth.

The Brazilian international has been reserve option for La Blaugrana, deputising for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen when needed, since his arrival at the Camp Nou in 2019.

However, despite establishing himself as No.2 between the German stopper, the veteran keeper was earmarked for an exit this summer.

"My dream has always been to be here in the Premier League" ❤️ New signing Neto has played in Serie A and La Liga and now gets to achieve a lifelong ambition with the Cherries 🗣️ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 7, 2022

Barcelona have implemented a policy of looking to offload high earning non first team players ahead of the 2022/23 season to try to balance their bloated wage bill.

As part of the plans, Barcelona agreed to release Neto from his previous contract in Catalonia, to facilitate a move to Scott Parker’s side.

Parker’s charges kicked off their Premier League return with a 2-0 opening weekend win over Aston Villa with Neto expected to challenge Republic of Ireland international Mark Travers for a starting spot in the coming weeks.