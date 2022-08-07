Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad ahead of Chelsea move

Marcos Alonso was not included in the Chelsea squad for yesterday’s game against Everton as he closes in on a move to Barcelona.

It was pretty concrete confirmation of the mounting rumours over the last few weeks that the left back is ready to finally get the switch to Catalonia that he’s long waited for.

Marc Cucurella made his debut for the Blues and Ben Chilwell was fit enough to start, so there’s clearly no shortage of options in those positions for the Blues.

That opens the way for Alonso to move to Barcelona, although everything could hinge on the interest in Frenkie de Jong. Reports in the last few days have suggested that the left back could be used as a part exchange for the midfielder, who the Blaugrana are desperate to get rid of.

Given that Thomas Tuchel confirmed this move after the game, we expect it to happen within days.