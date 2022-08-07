Lazio take on Monchi in battle over Luis Alberto

Sevilla are closing in on signing Luis Alberto from Lazio, fan blog The Laziali report today.

The 29 year old came through the academy at Sevilla before making his ill fated move to Liverpool as a youngster.

He’s since recovered his career with a long spell in Rome, but it seems like it’s time to move on, and a return to his home club would really be a great final chapter for him.

Lazio already have their replacement lined up it seems, so it’s just down to Sevilla to agree a fee with the Italian side now. They want around €20m, but knowing how hard a bargain Monchi drives, they’ll be lucky to anything near that.

Ultimately, it seems like a deal will get done. Sevilla want some creative influence, Lazio want a fresh start with a younger player, and Luis Alberto wants a return back to where it all began.