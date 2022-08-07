Konrad de la Fuente’s La Liga return broken by Bayern interest

Barcelona youth academy product Konrad de La Fuente looked certain to be joining Valladolid this season, with an agreement already in place between his new club Marseille and the La Liga team.

But according to Sport, sudden interest from Bayern Munich has caused the deal to break down, although it’s still not sure if the Bavarians are actually going to make a formal offer.

There’s plenty of other interest in him – Burnley, Olympiacos and Porto are all mentioned as possible next stops for the attacker.

Last season he was hardly outstanding, managing 2 goals and 3 assists in 27 games. But the talent is there, and he has the stamp of La Masia quality.

That’s clearly enough to convince many of these teams that they can pick up a real bargain. Barcelona retain 50% of his rights, so they stand ready for a windfall should he move on again after just a year in France.