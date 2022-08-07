Isco to sign for Sevilla

From nowhere we have one of the most interesting signings this summer in La Liga so far.

Isco, a free agent after his Real Madrid contract expired, has decided to join Sevilla, where he will sign a two year deal, according to Marca.

There he will join up with Julen Lopetegui, the manager who got the best out of him both with the Spanish national team and in their brief shared spell at Madrid.

Lopetegui’s project in Seville has been impressively contructed, along with legendary director of football Monchi, but lost a little steam last year.

This year won’t necessarily be easier, with some major sales from the first team already made, but the addition of a talent like Isco could take the whole team up a level.

Still just 30, the last couple of years have really been wasted for the former Malaga man, and this is a great chance to show he’s still got it.