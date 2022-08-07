Edinson Cavani makes Boca Juniors U-turn to complete La Liga move

Edinson Cavani has reportedly changed his mind over moving to Argentinian giants Boca Juniors next week.

The Uruguayan international is available as a free agent following his release by Manchester United at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Cavani joined United in 2020, after ending a fine spell at Paris Saint-Germain as the club’s highest ever goal scorer, with 200 club goals in the French capital.

As part of growth of links to a move to Spain, Villarreal are tracking the veteran striker, having previously played in Italy, France and England.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated a deal had been agreed to bring Cavani to Buenos Aires after failing to agree a contract with a La Liga club.

Official, confirmed. Edinson Cavani is Boca Junior player. Documents are signed, will be in Argentina tonight 🚨💙💛 #BocaJuniors ▫️Cavani joins until December 2023 with one year option; pic.twitter.com/v3cuVFiVNW — BrunoCabj💙💛 (@BosteroEnfermo) August 6, 2022

However, the situation now appears to moved swiftly, with Cavani getting his wish of completing a move to the Spanish top-flight.

After receiving contracts in the last 48h, Edinson Cavani communicated to Boca Juniors that he wants to give priority to European clubs. He’s not accepting due to family reasons. 🚨🇺🇾 #transfers Cavani and his family’s dream is to join La Liga and try new chapter in Spain. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/N64jvJbYSV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022

There is no update on which club have made the 11th hour offer but Cavani has informed Boca of his decision as he looks to move his family to Spain.