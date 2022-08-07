Brighton target La Liga left back as Cucurella replacement

Chelsea’s signing of Marc Cucurella is going to have ripple effects across La Liga and Spanish football in general.

The Barcelona academy product has only one senior Spain cap, but the fact he will now be playing for a European giant and in the Champions League means he will likely pick up his second one much sooner.

Barcelona are involved in another way too – they can now get the green light to sign Marcos Alonso from the Blues with Cucurella secured as his replacement for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Then there’s Brighton, who have lost their star left back. According to Mundo Deportivo, one of their top options to replace Cucurella is Adria Pedrosa, the flying Espanyol left sider.

Could Brighton repeat their trick of signing a good value left back from La Liga and flipping him for four times the value in a few years time? We wouldn’t count against it.