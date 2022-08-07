Barcelona thrash UNAM Pumas in Joan Gamper Trophy final

Barcelona have wrapped up their 2022/23 preseason campaign with a dominant 6-0 win over UNAM Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

La Blaugrana welcomed the Mexican side to the Camp Nou as part of their traditional final preseason test ahead of a new domestic season.

Xavi’s charges continued their impressive summer form on their return to Catalonia with this victory going down as their fourth win from an unbeaten run of six games.

The hosts dominated from the start with Robert Lewandowski neatly scoring his first Camp Nou goal since arriving from Bayern Munich this summer after just three minutes.

😍 @lewy_official's first goal for Barça at Spotify Camp Nou! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/UoqaqK8HM4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022

The Polish international then turned provider to tee up Pedri, before Ousmane Dembele powered home a third, and Lewandowski again slipped in Pedri for his second before the break.

The definition of class 👏 pic.twitter.com/tK7VsQacvf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2022

Barcelona showed no signs of slowing up after the restart as substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got in on the act before Dutch star Frenkie de Jong broke clear to slot home a late sixth.

