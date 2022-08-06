Xavi sets out Barcelona’s 2022/23 objectives ahead of preseason finale

Xavi is in no doubt about what he expects from his Barcelona squad this season.

The former Spanish international secured a second place finish in La Liga in 2021/22 following his long awaited return to Catalonia mid way through the campaign.

The club have backed him with over €150m worth of new faces during the summer window with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde all arriving at the Camp Nou last month.

Renewed optimism for the coming months has increased the overall pressure on Xavi to ensure his players can challenge for major honours.

However, the 42-year-old is not shying away from the incoming tests, as he offered a reminder to his players of what will be expected.

“The team is very good, in training we have very good feelings”, as per reports from Marca.

“Everyone trains very well. Intensely and with a good rhythm. The US tour was very positive.

“The goal this year is to win titles and play good football. We want to make people happy, as they deserve it.”

Barcelona wrap up their preseason campaign with the annual Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou with Mexican side UNAM Pumas their visitors on August 7.