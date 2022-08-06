“We will do all we can” – Real Madrid man motivated to add Super Cup to impressive collection

Vinicius Jr was not a new face in Real Madrid’s teams last season, but it was certainly the year in which he went from rotation option and super sub to legitimate undisputed starter and key player.

Carlo Ancelotti was rewarded for his faith in the youngster with a superb Champions League and La Liga double, and the result of that is an appearance in the UEFA Super Cup this weekend.

The Brazilian was asked by the UEFA website about how he and his team would approach the UEFA Super Cup, and he showed the same intensity that he did on the pitch:

“It is very important to try to win as many games as possible, especially if you want to win competitions as important as the UEFA Super Cup. We will do all we can to win the first piece of silverware on offer in the season,” the winger said.

The footballing world can’t wait to see Los Blancos – and particularly the Brazilian talent – back in action this season, and they’ll be licking their lips after their opponents for the game, Eintracht Frankfurt, were smashed by Bayern Munich in the first game of the Bundesliga season.