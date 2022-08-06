Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso will leave Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Marcos Alonso will leave the Premier League giants in the coming days.

Barcelona were previously linked with a double swoop for Blues pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Alonso this month.

However, Blues skipper Azpilicueta has since agreed a two year extension at Stamford Bridge, but La Blaugrana have remained determined to secure a deal for Alonso.

Alonso is rumoured to have declined a contract extension offer to remain in London, with his current deal expiring in 2023, as he wants to return to Spain.

Chelsea have already moved to sign a replacement for the experienced defender after the Premier League giants agreed a deal to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Cucurella made his club debut in Chelsea’s Premier League season opening 1-0 win away at Everton and Tuchel confirmed at full time that Alonso has agreed a deal to leave.

“He has asked us to leave and we have reached an agreement”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“It wouldn’t make much sense to have put him on the field today.”

Alonso is expected to sign a deal in Catalonia until 2024 but the club are working to ensure their summer signings can be registered ahead of the campaign start next week.