Sporting Gijon closing in on Fernando Llorente deal

Veteran Spanish striker Fernando Llorente could extend his career by another season in 2022/23.

The experienced Basque forward is currently without a club heading into the new campaign with limited offers on the table for the 37-year-old.

Llorente joined Segunda Division side Eibar on an 18-month deal back in October 2021, but his contract was not renewed there, after his agreement expired at the end of 2021/22.

According to reports from Diario AS, Sporting Gijon are closing in on deal to sign him on a short term contract, as they look to mount a potential promotion campaign.

Both parties are confident of agreeing a compromise on wages with the former Tottenham striker set to take a salary cut to secure the move.

Despite enduring poor spells in England in the latter part of his career, his 118 goals in nine seasons at Athletic Club were the high point of his powers, alongside three Serie A titles at Juventus from 2013 to 2016.