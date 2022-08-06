Robert Lewandowski falls short of Zlatan’s record

Robert Lewandowski had his presentation as a Barcelona player yesterday, and the fact that tickets were free meant that most expected this to be the most attended player presentation ever.

Zlatan Ibrahimović had the record from 2009 with 60,000 in attendance, and painfully Lewandowski fell just short. He managed just 59.026. Lews will wear the number 9 shirt, with Memphis Depay giving it up.

One thing we’ve no doubt of is that he will score more goals. Zlatan’s arrival into a Pep Guardiola team, in part exchange for Samuel Eto’o, was a bit of a disaster in the end, and you won’t find many willing to bet that the new man won’t beat Zlatan’s record pretty easily this season and beyond.

The Pole showed off some impressive skills in his presentation, including a nice seal-style ball balance on the forehead. His flicks and tricks aren’t what he’s known for though, with raw power, efficiency and goals more his trademark.