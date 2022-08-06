Real Madrid

Real Madrid negotiate with Getafe over difficult sale of striker

Real Madrid are continuing their summer sale of Castilla talents.

Miguel Gutierrez has just joined Girona, and next out could be Juanmi Latasa, the striker who has had a similarly solid Castilla career and is also looking for a permanent move to spread his wings now he’s 21.

It won’t be an easy operation – Marca describe it as a “very difficult” negotiation for Getafe to pull off. That must surely be in part because of the first team’s lack of options up front – with Borja Mayoral gone, it’s just Mariano Diaz left backing up Karim Benzema.

Girona were able to sign Gutierrez for just €4m by letting Real Madrid retain 50% of his rights, and that might be Getafe’s best chance here too.

Latasa has scored a lot of goals, including 12 in 30 league appearances last season, when he made his solitary first team appearance, in a 1-1 draw with Cadiz back in May.

