Real Madrid could keep wantaway pair ahead of marathon season

This is going to be a remarkable, record breakingly long season in La Liga.

It will be the first to end in June, for one.

The World Cup break in the middle of the season is going to create a lot of problems for teams – especially those with a lot of international players, and even more for those two are going to go deep in multiple competitions this season. So Real Madrid are likely to be in more trouble than most.

That’s why it seems the club’s plans are changing. Squad players like Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio may want to leave, and Los Blancos would still probably sell them if they got a great offer. But it’s not longer a priority.

AS claim that Carlo Ancelotti’s new thinking is to keep as deep as squad as possible for the marathon to come, and if they’re happy with playing just here and there, everyone could be a winner.