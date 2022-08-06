Real Madrid agree to sell talented left back

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sell youth product Miguel Gutierrez to Girona for €4m, with Los Blancos retaining 50% of his rights in case of a future sale, AS reported last night.

The youngster shone with Castilla, and over the years has accumulated 9 first team league appearances too, with a full time breakthrough almost coming during Zinedine Zidane’s second spell at the club.

But eventually all players must move on to find a home where they can play in the first team every week, and Michel’s Girona were in need of a left back to strengthen their recently promoted side.

Gutierrez is physically superb, with speed and the stamina to run up and down the left flank all game. He also has the good technical levels you’d expect of a Castilla product.

He could debut in his new team’s friendlies this weekend, with both Zaragoza and Bolivar coming to town.