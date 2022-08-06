Marcos Alonso set for Barcelona move at last after Chelsea give green light

Sport last night all but confirmed that Marcos Alonso is going to join Barcelona from Chelsea.

The left back has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp all summer, but Chelsea have been working on bringing in players of their own before they green lit Alonso’s departure.

Now their deals are done, the former Fiorentina left back can complete his transfer. Personal terms have been agreed for some time, and one would imagine the rough shape of the deal between the two clubs has been in place for some time, so everything can move quickly now.

Alonso has been a cult hit at Chelsea, but the arrival of Ben Chilwell last summer and now Marc Cucurella from Brighton has pushed him down the pecking order.

He will bring a dynamic attacking threat to Barcelona’s left hand side, and it’s easy to see him being a big hit in La Liga.