Marcos Alonso nears Chelsea switch to Barcelona

Barcelona are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Chelsea full back Marcos Alonso.

La Blaugrana have been consistently linked with a double swoop for Blues pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Alonso this month.

However, Blues skipper Azpilicueta has agreed a two year extension at Stamford Bridge, in a blow to Barcelona’s plans.

Alonso’s future at he club remains in doubt as the Spanish international moves into the final 12 months of his contract in London.

Previous reports from Diario AS, hinted at Sergio Reguilon emerging as a new left option, with the former Sevilla star set to leave North London either on loan or permanently.

Reports from the Daily Mail claim Alonso has already said goodbye to his Chelsea teammates after the Premier League giants agreed a deal to sign Marc Cucurella.

Alonso is expected to sign a deal at Barcelona until 2024 but the club are working to ensure their summer signings can be registered ahead of the campaign start next weekend.