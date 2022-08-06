LA Galaxy turn their attentions to second Barca player

Fresh from the signing of Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy have their eyes on another player from La Masia, according to Catalan paper Sport this morning. Barcelona’s relationship with the MLS club is proving fruitful for both sides.

Sergi Roberto has been a useful utility player for years for the Blaugrana, but has never established himself as a true star of the team, and often finds himself relegated to the bench when better options are available.

The vast quantities of money being spent at the club this summer are only going to make that worse, and if he was ever going to leave, this is the moment.

The twist is that the MLS transfer window is now closed, so any move would come in January. That gives Barcelona time to find another youth player to step up and replace him – or given their recent activity in the market, time to find an expensive veteran free agent to replace him.