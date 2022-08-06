Goncalo Guedes close to Valencia exit

Valencia star Goncalo Guedes is set to leave the club before the La Liga season starts next weekend.

Los Che have reportedly exhausted their attempts to persuade the Portuguese international to stay on at the Estadio Mestalla and they will now look for a sale.

According to reports from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, he could leave the club in the next 24 hours, amid major interest from unnamed Premier League sides.

Leeds United have rejected rumours of a potential big money bid for the 25-year-old with Valencia rating him at around €25m.

Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso hinted his decision to leave Guedes out of their final two preseason games this week was motivated by his likely exit from the club.

If Guedes does complete a move away from the Spanish east coast, Valencia will be on the hunt for a replacement, with Tottenham winger Bryan Gil emerging as an early option as interest from Marseille has ended.