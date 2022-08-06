Frenkie de Jong makes set for showdown Barcelona talks

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong will sit down for vital talks with the club in the coming days.

Premier League pair Manchester United and Chelsea are both rumoured to be tracking the Dutch international despite his preference to remain in Catalonia.

However, despite Barcelona’s desire to retain the former Ajax playmaker, they have instructed de Jong’s representatives that he needs to reduce his current salary.

De Jong is open to a wage cut, to secure his place at Barcelona, but the 25-year-old wants to secure an agreement over €14m in unpaid wages.

Reports from the Daily Mirror claim United will not be drawn into a bidding war with the Blues, as de Jong gears up for a key week.

Diario Sport state Barcelona are under pressure to confirm their registered players list ahead of the season start next weekend, and will request de Jong either signs a new contract, or begins negotiations with United or Chelsea.