Edinson Cavani set for Boca Juniors move despite La Liga links

Edinson Cavani is set to complete an intriguing move to Argentinian giants Boca Juniors next week.

The veteran Uruguayan international has been available as a free agent this summer following his release by Manchester United at the end of 2021/22.

Cavani joined United in 2020, after bringing to an end a dominant spell at Paris Saint-Germain from 2013 to 2020 as the club’s highest ever goal scorer, with 200 club goals in the French capital.

Despite rumoured rumours of Villarreal considering a move, and possible interest from the player in moving to Spain, having previously played in Italy, France and England.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a deal is done between both parties with the 35-year-old agreeing a deal until December 2023.

Official, confirmed. Edinson Cavani is Boca Junior player. Documents are signed, will be in Argentina tonight 🚨💙💛 #BocaJuniors ▫️Cavani joins until December 2023 with one year option; pic.twitter.com/v3cuVFiVNW — Fabrizio Romano (@BosteroEnfermo) August 6, 2022

The contract includes the option to extend for a further 12 months in Buenos Aires and he is expected to be included in Diego Alonso’s Uruguay squad at the 2022 World Cup later this year.