Diego Costa set for shock Rayo Vallecano return

Rayo Vallecano are set to confirm a deal to bring Diego Costa back to the club next week.

Veteran striker Costa is available as a free agent following his exit from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro at the start of 2022.

The former La Roja international has been linked with a return to Spanish football alongside potential moves to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and England.

However, the controversial hitman has not reached an agreement with anyone and remains available ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Rayo have been locked in talks with the 33-year-old and his representatives, over a one-year deal back in Vallecas, with a €1m annual salary.

According to reports from Diario Sport, an agreement has been reached, with the club set to make the announcement, before their campaign curtain raiser away at Barcelona on August 13.

The former Chelsea star won over the Rayo fans, after netting 10 goals in 16 games on a six month loan move from January 2012, to save them from top-flight relegation.