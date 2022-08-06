Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock Galatasaray move

Cristiano Ronaldo’s’ future at Manchester United is set to be resolved in the coming days.

Ronaldo has been consistently linked with a possible move away from Old Trafford after declaring his wish to play Champions League football in 2022/23.

The 37-year-old missed United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia, due to personal reasons, before returning to play 45 minutes of preseason action their 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Despite coming back into the United fold, doubts remain over whether he will stay in Manchester, despite Erik ten Hag’s confidence of keeping him at the club.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Turkish giants Galatasaray have made a bold move to sign him, as they have already clinched a place in the 2022/23 Champions League.

Despite lack of match fitness, ten Hag is set to throw Ronaldo into his starting XI in United’s season opener against Brighton on August 7, due to injuries across his attacking options.