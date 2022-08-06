Chelsea offer Marcos Alonso as part of De Jong deal

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is now strongly being linked with a move to Chelsea.

The conclusion is obvious – although it’s taken until today’s edition of Catalan paper Sport to be reported. A part exchange deal between the two is a nice idea, and a logical one in a way.

The problem is that in modern football these deals rarely work out, with so much money involved and so many moving parts to get in the way.

Alonso is apparently priced at less than €10m by Chelsea, who would give the full back plus €70m for De Jong.

Most important for Barca is getting the Dutchman’s wages off their books, so this is something they’ll have to consider. But given how often we’ve heard these ideas suggested, and how little we see them come off, we won’t hold our breath.