Carles Perez set for La Liga return at Celta Vigo

Former Barcelona striker Carles Perez looks set for a La Liga return this month with Celta Vigo working on a deal for him.

Celta have been pursuing the Catalan-born forward since the start of the summer transfer window with an agreement now in place in Rome.

According to reports from Marca, Perez will travel to Vigo this weekend to complete the final details of his switch, ahead of the Spanish top-flight campaign kicking off next weekend.

Perez was on the radar of sides from across Europe but his personal desire to return to Spain played a crucial role in Celta’s success in clinching the deal.

The 24-year-old has struggled for consistency in the Italian capital with just three league goals last season and Jose Mourinho is happy to let him leave the Stadio Olimpico.

Perez is set to become Celta’s ninth summer signing after already agreeing moves for Oscar Mingueza and Swedish teenager Williot Swedberg.