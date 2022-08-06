Borja Mayoral finally bids farewell to Real Madrid dream after 15 years

Borja Mayoral’s recent loan to AS Roma ended with the 2021-22 season and he has returned to Madrid for the summer with hopes of winning a place at the club he loves. A disappointing preseason made up his mind for Mayoral and the 25-year-old decided he would stick close to home, moving to Getafe.

For some time, it was hard to bet on exactly where Mayoral’s future lay – coming through around the same time as Cristiano Ronaldo was at his peak for Los Blancos, it has always been a struggle for opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu. Seven years ago he made his senior debut and since has spent time on loan at four different clubs in search of those opportunities.

The odds of him staying with Madrid seemed to increase when the club lost Luka Jović to Serie A club Fiorentina – only Mayoral and Mariano Diaz remained as recognised strikers in Real Madrid’s first team after star forward Karim Benzema. However Eden Hazard has been used primarily as Benzema’s back up in preseason – a redemption season from Hazard is not something people are widely willing to bet on, but the prospect is certainly a compelling one.

Betting on football is growing in the United States as the popularity of the sport grows. It still trails behind American football, which is not surprising as football is starting to claw back decades of development in the market. Because of this – sometimes US sportsbooks don’t offer odds on all of the major European leagues.

Using a sports betting guide is a great way to find a bookmaker that not only offers odds on La Liga and the rest of the European leagues but also has the best odds and offers to make betting worth your while.

Career so far

For a player who was contracted to a single club for his entire career, Borja Mayoral has spent a surprisingly limited amount of time actually playing for that club. He was funnelled into Madrid’s youth team at the age of 10 and has technically been with the club ever since.

Real Madrid

During the 2015-16 season, he made his debut for the first team, after having played for the reserve team the year before. He continued to play for both teams, being passed between them depending on where he was needed. In total, he played in 22 games for the first team and 38 for the reserves.

VfL Wolfsburg

His first loan spell was with Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg for the 2016-17 season. In the Bundesliga he looked neat on occasions, but failed to make a noticeable impact with just two goals in his 19 appearances for the club.

Levante

He was initially loaned to Levante for the 2018-19 season where he began to show glimpses of his potential. Mayoral authored his best La Liga figures from his second season at Levante. During 2019-20, he scored eight goals in 34 games.

AS Roma

Mayoral’s loan to Roma was also set at two years and gave Roma the option to buy out his contract. In his first season, he improved upon his record from the year before, scoring 10 goals in 31 games. He was a top goal scorer in the club’s UEFA Europa League appearance.

His performance at Roma might not have been elite level but José Mourinho’s decision to only use him as a substitute and severely curtail his playing time seemed surprising given his form from the previous season. Perhaps Mourinho resented being saddled with a player on loan that he hadn’t had a hand in choosing.

Getafe

Things were obviously not working out at Roma, so Getafe taking over the remainder of his loan was a positive step. Mayoral played in 18 games, all that remained of the season. He has rebounded and played a role in the club being able to escape relegation with his six goals.

Decision to join Getafe

At just 25, Mayoral has experience in the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga, as well as having shared the pitch with some of the greatest forwards of the 21st century at the Santiago Bernabeu. Yet with such an unstable career path so far, the next step was a crucial one for Mayoral.

There had been significant interest from Serie A club Bologna. According to reports, there has already been some discussion between the clubs, but in the end he decided to stay in Madrid, as much for his family as for his career.

Celta Vigo and newly-promoted Monza had apparently both offered Mayoral a new home. Yet his chief goal was always to remain at Real Madrid. Mayoral had intended to impress Carlo Ancelotti in preseason but issues with his vaccination record took a major toll on his hopes. A delay in getting his documents in order meant he did not join Real Madrid’s tour to the USA until six days after they arrived, only arriving for the the remaining 8 days of their US tour.

From that point on his future almost seemed settled, with Ancelotti giving him little playing time in the fixtures against, Barcelona, Club America and finally Juventus.

As such, Mayoral accepted it was time to finally depart Valdebebas. Entering the prime of his career, Mayoral will benefit from regular game time, familiar surroundings and in Quique Sanchez Flores, a manager who finally seems to trust him as a starter. During the second half of last season he formed a useful partnership with Enes Unal and Los Azulones will be keen for that to continue this campaign.