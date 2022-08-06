Barcelona chief confirms broken Cesar Azpilicueta deal

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has confirmed the club had a agreement in place with Cesar Azpilicueta.

La Blaugrana were heavily linked with a move for the Spanish international this summer as they aim to bolster their defence ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea previously indicated an openness to letting Azpilicueta decide his future at Stamford Bridge after his previous contract was automatically extended in London in June.

Thomas Tuchel revealed his own personal commitment to retaining the veteran full back, with the German coach frustrated at the persistent Barcelona links to Azpilicueta.

Despite the speculation over Azpilicueta swapping London for Catalonia ahead of the 2022/23 campaign the former Osasuna defender has now agreed a two year extension with Tuchel’s side.

Alemany stated a deal was in place with the 32-year-old to return to Spain, but Chelsea rejected a sale, with Barcelona now targeting new options.

“We had an agreement with Azpilicueta on personal terms but Chelsea didn’t want to sell him,” he said

“We have other options but I can’t mention any names.”

Barcelona are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Azpilicueta’s Chelsea teammate full Marcos Alonso in the coming days.