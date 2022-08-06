Atletico Madrid’s friendly against Juventus in Tel Aviv cancelled at last moment

Atletico Madrid’s game against Juventus has in Tel Aviv tomorrow has been cancelled due to the security situation in Israel.

Atleti had trained this morning and were taken to the airport ready to take their flight to Tel Aviv, only for a last minute directive to come down instructing them to stay put.

The friendly was meant to help Diego Simeone’s team build their fitness to a peak before the La Liga season kicks off, but they will now be scrambling to find a domestic alternative at short notice.

AS suggest that the game could simply be moved to Juventus’ stadium in Turin, but it would require time to organise even a simple solution like that, and the match certainly wouldn’t be able to take place tomorrow as intended.

This is the last thing the Rojiblancos needed as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season with a strong start.