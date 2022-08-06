Adama Traore to remain at Wolves in 2022/23

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has confirmed La Roja international Adama Troare will not be leaving the club this month.

Traore was tipped with a Molineux exit ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as he heads into the final 12 months of his contract at the Premier League side.

The former La Masia academy product returned to Barcelona on a six month loan deal back in January with the option to sign him permanently at the end of the campaign.

However, on the back of failing to score in 17 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants, they opted against activating a £25m purchase clause.

Traore has not featured for Lage’s side in preseason, due to an ongoing hamstring injury, but the Portuguese coach is ready to utilise him in the coming months.

“Yes, he will stay”, as per reports from Birmingham Live.

“Remember the way he started last season, and in January he came from the bench and gave us a big impact?

“I like him. I want solutions and for me to be able to take the best decisions. I like his game and the way he works every day.”

Traore appears almost certain to leave the club when his contract expires in 2023, with a potential return to Spain on the cards, but his chances of a Barcelona comeback appear to be over.