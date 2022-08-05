Watch: All the goals as new Atletico Madrid front three put Cadiz to the sword

Atletico Madrid’s preseason is going relatively well, all things considered.

Los Rojiblancos have had a miserly approach to recruitment, with only Axel Witsel and Nahuel Molina, but also have Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez back from their loan deals at Juventus and Chelsea respectively.

Simeone appears to be bedding them, as Atleti have won each of their three preseason matches against Numancia, Manchester United and Cadiz. The latest against Cadiz saw them thump the Yellow Submarine 4-1 at the Nuevo Mirandilla on Thursday night.

The headline selections were Axel Witsel and Daniel Wass – who both started as part of a back three. Saul also reprised a role he wasn’t too fond of previously as a left wing-back.

There was also a start for Atletico Madrid’s new trident: Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. While all three have had dips in form over recent years, it is a front three packed with quality. Rarely has Diego Simeone lined up with such a bold attack.

Morata and Saul both scored for Atletico Madrid, before Wass fired one in from long-range. Griezmann added a fourth, before Alvaro Gimenez picked up a consolation goal for Cadiz.

Los Colchoneros play their final preseason match against Juventus on Sunday and things are looking promising, even if preseason is no evidence from which to make conclusions.

