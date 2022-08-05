Villarreal make offer for Nigerian international Umar Sadiq

Almeria have done plenty of business this summer bringing in a series of talented young players, but the big issue that will define their transfer market has yet to be resolved.

Nigerian international Umar Sadiq has been subject to plenty of interest during his two years in the South of Spain, having scored 41 goals and given 19 assists in Segunda.

Some of that interest has come from Villarreal. Unai Emery is reportedly a big admirer of Sadiq’s and according to Diario AS, the Yellow Submarine have put in an offer for him. However that offer remains some way off Almeria’s €30m asking price.

Villarreal are attempting to clear out some space in their wage bill for new players, in particular the departures of Paco Alcacer and Boulaye Dia may be crucial to any move for Sadiq. Perhaps Villarreal’s biggest obstacle to Sadiq is recent interest from Borussia Dortmund, who are looking for a new number nine.

Wherever he ends up this summer, it seems like a win-win situation for Sadiq. The imposing striker will either get his first taste of La Liga, a move to a team in Europe or potentially a move to a title-challenger in Germany.