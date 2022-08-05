Sevilla negotiating for second Galatasaray central defender

Sevilla are reconstructing their defence after losing Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos this summer. They already have Marcao at the club, but it appears Sporting Director Monchi may go back to Galatasaray for his former partner.

According to Diario AS, Sevilla are in negotiations for Danish defender Victor Nelsson. That has been backed up by Jose Manuel Garcia, although AS say the deal is unlikely to be near the figures quoted in the the Turkish press. Those figures are a fixed deal of €12m plus €2m in variables, as well as a percentage of a future sale. Last summer he arrived at Galatasaray for €7m.

El Sevilla negocia a dos bandas el fichaje de un central ( Kherer, del PSG; y Víctor Nelsson, del Galata). Pues bien, a esta hora, el más factible es Nelsson, compañero de Marcao en el equipo turco. De momento es el que lleva la delantera. pic.twitter.com/1KO8xfm7Q6 — José Manuel García (@butacondelgarci) August 4, 2022

Nelsson is known for his height and performed well last season in Turkey. At 23, he would represent a solid investment or the future too.

He is just one of three names that are circulating with Sevilla though, the other two being Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer and Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.

Nelsson certainly seems the cheaper alternative, given both of the others will likely command higher wages. Monchi and Julen Lopetegui will have to work out whether it is worth investing extra in the defence though. Having relied heavily upon it last season, the inevitable weakening will have to be justified by an improvement in front of goal.

Image via JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images