Rodrigo Moreno believes Premier League is pulling away from La Liga

The debate about the best league in the world is a subjective and often pointless one, but it doesn’t stop people enjoying it. Few fans will defend the qualities of their rivals as strongly as when the reputation of their league is on the line.

Rodrigo Moreno has played in both, establishing himself as an international striker at Valencia, before leaving for Leeds United in 2020.

Speaking to RadioMarca, Rodrigo was asked about Leeds’ chances of breaking into the top seven places of the Premier League.

“The top 6 or 7 squads are very very very competitive, perhaps the best in the footballing world. The Premier League is creating a significant degree of separation from the rest. All of the teams have very good players, Aston Villa have Philippe Coutinho, Diego Carlos. Not just those six, seven but also Aston Villa, Leeds, West Ham…”

Moreno earlier had stated that he was certain that Raphinha would succeed at Barcelona and that he was hoping to make it back into Spain’s World Cup squad, having been absent since November 2021.

Given the investments that are being made by the midtable sides in the Premier League, there is certainly some credence to that idea. With it looking unlikely that UEFA or FIFA can impose control on the footballing world, it seems increasingly likely that the Super League might take place exclusively in England.