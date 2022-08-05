Robert Lewandowski presented as a Barcelona player with number nine shirt

Robert Lewandowski has already played in three preseason games but that did not dampen the enthusiasm as thousands of fans flocked to Camp Nou to see him presented as a Barcelona player.

Perhaps the most interesting detail is that he came out onto the pitch wearing the iconic number nine shirt. Lewandowski has been wearing number 12 during the preseason matches, as Memphis Depay wore the number 9 next season. It appears that the two must have resolved for Lewandowski to take his number.

Lewandowski was accompanied out onto the pitch by President Joan Laporta, who went out of his way to thank Sporting Director Mateu Alemany and Lewandowski himself, but unusually also Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi for his help in getting a deal done.

“Good Morning Culers,” Lewandowski began in Catalan, which went down well with the crowd.

“I am very happy to be here, thank you!” he continued.

Lewandowski’s new number may well hint at a departure for Memphis, who has been linked with a move away.

As much as that might be the crucial information taken from Lewandowski’s presentation, perhaps the most remarkable point was the excitement generated. While juggling the ball, Lewandowski’s played to the crowd and imitated Ronaldinho by balancing the ball on his lips. Certainly the star power appears to be back at Camp Nou.