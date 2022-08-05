Real Madrid eye Ligue 1 hotshot as Karim Benzema successor

Real Madrid could move for Nice star Amine Gouiri as part of their quest to sign a new striker this month.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bolster his forward options for the 2022/23 season with the Italian coach keen to reduce the burden on French international Karim Benzema.

With Luka Jovic and Borja Mayoral’ both moving on from Madrid this summer, Ancelotti is short of a Plan B centre forward, with Gouiri netting an impressive 22 Ligue 1 goals in the last two seasons.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Ancelotti’s initial plan was to sign a short term option, to cover Benzema, but a move for Gouiri would be with an eye on the future.

The report adds Real Madrid are in talks with Nice to reduce their current asking price from €40m, with the potential option of allowing him to remain on loan in France until either January or the end of the season.