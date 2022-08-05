Read Riqui Puig’s emotional goodbye as he leaves Barcelona for LA Galaxy

Barcelona have bid goodbye to Riqui Puig after nine years at the club. On Thursday evening, as he leaves for LA Galaxy, he penned an emotional farewell to his boyhood club.

Born just 45 minutes away from Barcelona in the small village of Matadepera, Riqui Puig grew in the shadow of Barcelona’s hills. Joining Jabac Terrassa as a child, in the same town as Xavi Hernandez grew up, Puig then moved to La Masia at the age of 13.

Coming through the ranks at Barcelona he looked like the quintessential diminutive midfielder and impressed all the way through to the B team.

However his development stalled on the fringes of the first team, unable to win the game time he needed to continue on an upward trajectory.

Puig joins LA Galaxy on a three-year deal and held a leaving do in a restaurant for friends and family on Thursday night, before he jets off to Los Angeles. On his Instagram, Puig posted this goodbye:

“Today it is time to say goodbye to all of you, to my home, to my badge and to a part of my life.”

“From a Cule family, I never thought as a kid I would one day play at Camp Nou. But the dreams of my childhood, with work and dedication, became a reality. I can say proudly that I accomplished my great dream.”

“To all the fans I say to you that I have felt your support during every minute I wore this shirt.”

“I take with me many memories, special moments and magical nights that I will never forget. Thank you to all the staff at the club, colleagues and technical teams for the education and constant help every day during all these years. You all make this club great.

“Now it is time to take on a new adventure and I am again filled with excitement and I will challenge myself to continue giving the best of myself every day.”

“Many thanks for all the support that I know I will continue receiving in this new stage.”

“VISCA BARCA!!”