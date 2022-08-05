Pep Guardiola addresses potential Bernardo Silva exit from Manchester City

Barcelona are reportedly struggling to register players this season but it won’t stop them being linked with new signings. Arguably the largest name amongst those links is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and ahead of the new Premier League season, Pep Guardiola addressed those rumours.

It should be prefaced that any suggestion of a move for Bernardo Silva is contingent on the departure of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is due to have a significant salary hit in the coming seasons and only by removing those costs would they move for the Portuguese. Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as a potential destination.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News ahead of Manchester City’s opening Premier League tie against West Ham, Guardiola was asked whether Bernardo Silva would be saying.

“I would love if Bernardo could continue here because he’s a special player for all of us in the locker room, but I don’t know what is going to happen. What will happen is going to happen.

“If he stays, it is perfect. If in the end he has to leave it is because football is like this, the clubs have an agreement, the player has the desire and I will not be the reason to stop the desire.”

He did point out that there were no offers for Silva currently and that it was a club decision too.

Amid the speculation, Guardiola’s stance is rather unusual. The strategy of attempting to make life so comfortable and their project so attractive that players don’t want to leave is an admirable one. It helps that Guardiola’s club can offer large wages, but it is a mature way of dealing with employees that often doesn’t prevail.