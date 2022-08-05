Neto leaves Barcelona in order to complete Premier League move

Barcelona are forging ahead with their attempts to shrink their sizable squad and Neto Murara might be the next one to aid that effort.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been back up option for Barcelona and has deputised well for Marc-Andre ter Stegen when called upon, although without the same confidence with the ball at his feet.

After three seasons though, he is set to leave the club. As per Relevo, Neto took a flight out of Barcelona early on Friday morning in order to complete a move to newly-promoted Bournemouth. Sport are also reporting that version of events.

✈️ Neto será hoy jugador del Bournemouth. 📌 El guardameta brasileño ha viajado a primera hora de la mañana hacia Inglaterra para pasar la revisión médica y firmar su nuevo contrato. 📌 Como ocurrió con Riqui y Mingueza, el Barça lo deja ir gratis @tjuanmarti 🤝 @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/DAl50p1UFo — Relevo (@relevo) August 5, 2022

The 33-year-old has just a year left on his Barcelona contract and still has a €6m cost for the club in amortisation, but will leave on a free. The Blaugrana are happy to just to remove his salary. Inaki Pena, who was recently on loan at Galatasaray, will take his spot as ter Stegen’s understudy.

Neto played 21 times and did not do a bad job as a back-up, but will ultimately be remembered as part of former President Josep Maria Bartomeu’s legacy of overspending and overpaying at Barcelona.