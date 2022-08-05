Miguel Gutierrez completes Girona move from Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Miguel Gutierrez has completed a permanent move to Girona.

The highly rated full back broke into the Los Blancos first team at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign but he made just three La Liga appearances last season.

His lack of game time opened up speculation over a move away from the Spanish capital for the Madrid native with Girona finally completing a move for the 21-year-old.

Gutierrez has agreed a contract until 2027 in Catalonia with a fee reportedly in the region of €5m for the Real Madrid academy graduate.

His move to Catalonia is the sixth summer arrival at the Estadi Montilivi with five loan deals wrapped up by the club in recent weeks including Atletico Madrid starlet Rodrigo Riquleme.

The big transfer news at the club is the arrival of New York City FC star Valentin Castellanos after the Argentinian striker topped the MLS goal scoring charts 2021.