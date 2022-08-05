Manchester United not interested in Frenkie de Jong bidding war with Chelsea

Manchester United are prepared to walk away from their summer long pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

United were reportedly willing to make a bid for the Dutch international ahead of the start of the Premier League season, but no offer arrived.

La Blaugrana are open to a possible exit for the former Ajax star, but de Jong has maintained his stance on wanting to stay in Catalonia next season.

However, interest from Chelsea could change de Jong’s position, with reports from the Daily Mirror claiming United will not be drawn into a bidding war with their Premier League rivals.

Delays over de Jong’s representatives securing an agreement on unpaid wages for their client at Barcelona has allowed the Blues to gain an advantage over United.

This latest report claims Chelsea are willing to match United’s £63m fee, plus add-ons, and cover his outstanding wages, to break the deadlock at the Camp Nou.