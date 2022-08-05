Leeds United warn Barcelona over Raphinha fee payment

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has warned Barcelona not to delay their transfer fee payment for Raphinha.

The Brazilian international completed a €48m, plus 12m in variable add-ons, move, from Elland Road to the Camp Nou last month.

However, negotiations were dogged by controversy and delays, with the Premier League side looking to secure their full asking price for the former Rennes winger.

Raphinha’s personal determination to join La Blaugrana was a major factor in the transfer with Chelsea frustrated in their attempts to sign him.

Radrizzani has opened up on his dealings with Barcelona over Raphinha, in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, with a firm message to the Spanish giants over their financial status.

“Barcelona were not in a position to buy players”, he said.

“They were shopping around but weren’t able to confirm deals because their financial situation was unclear.

“We made a deal with Chelsea, because the player wanted to go, and he was open to listening to offers from Premier League clubs.

“For me, it was done [Raphinha to Chelsea], and when I make a deal, my word is my word.

“I was embarrassed to go back to Todd Boehly and change my position.

“Influences at Barcelona convinced him to wait for them and that shows the leverage players and agents have in the system, which for me is exaggerated.

“I don’t know what is going on behind the scenes [at Barcelona] or where they found the money.

“I’ll tell you on the September 2 [if they have paid for Raphinha], if not, we will have a global problem reported all over the world.”

Raphinha scored on his club debut, in the 6-0 preseason victory over Inter Miami, before netting the winner against Real Madrid in Las Vegas last month, with his competitive set for against Rayo Vallecano August 13.