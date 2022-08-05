Juventus still keen on Barcelona star Memphis Depay

Serie A giants Juventus are set to step up their interest in a possible move for Barcelona star Memphis Depay.

The Dutch international looks certain to be on his way out of the Camp Nou this month as part of a squad overhaul in Catalonia.

New signings Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have increased competition for places with Depay’s starting spot under threat.

Despite finishing as Barcelona’s top scorer last season, with 12 La Liga goals, Xavi wants to offload the former Lyon forward, with his contract expiring at the club next summer.

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Manchester United are also monitoring the situation, with the decision to give his No.9 jersey to Lewandowski another indication over his future.

Reports from Diario Sport claim Juventus are ready to activate Depay’s release clause at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona could sanction a free transfer, to avoid activating a 12-month extension clause.