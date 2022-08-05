Isco and Marcelo still free agents after a month without news

Part of a historically successful Real Madrid team and in Marcelo’s case, it is no exaggeration to say he is a great of the 21st century. Yet neither he nor Isco have found a home since leaving Real Madrid after the expiry of their contracts.

The Brazilian defender had wanted to stay Real Madrid beyond this summer but Los Blancos did not want to keep him at the club. Since, his name has been linked with Real Valladolid, Lyon, Milan, Fluminense and Fenerbahce as per Marca, but none of them appear to have carried much substance.

Now aged 34 and struggling to defend, it may be that clubs are reluctant to bet a large salary on Marcelo.

Meanwhile Isco did seem to have a destination lined up. Sevilla were linked with him and the prevailing idea was that Los Nervionenses were waiting to free up some money in order to be able to sign him. Yet since Monchi sold Jules Kounde to Barcelona, there has still been no movement on that front.

At 30, Isco should have some good years of football left in him, but the attacking midfielder appears to be waiting on a satisfactory offer.