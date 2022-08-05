Getafe in talks with Real Madrid for a second forward

Getafe have already strengthened their frontline with one Real Madrid striker this summer, but they may be going back for another.

After having him on loan at the club last season, Getafe spent €10m on Borja Mayoral after it became clear to the forward that he would have few opportunities even as a back up to Karim Benzema.

History may well repeat itself just weeks later. Getafe are awaiting the resolution of the futures of Enes Unal and Jaime Mata. If one of them should depart, they will go for Latasa, as per Marca.

Los Azulones have been in touch with Real Madrid about Latasa in June, but the player wanted to see whether he could win a place in the first team, having gone on Real Madrid’s preseason tour to the USA. However Carlo Ancelotti gave him little reason to believe he would have much of a role in the senior side.

Currently with Castilla, Ancelotti likes Latasa but has made it clear he will always prioritise first-team players over those at Castilla. That includes Mariano Diaz, even if Ancelotti rarely uses him.

As such Latasa is open to a move this summer. It would likely have a buy-back clause or be an initial loan move.