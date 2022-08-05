Erik ten Hag happy to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United in 2022/23

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reiterated his confidence over keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this month.

Ronaldo has been linked with a possible move away from Old Trafford after declaring his ongoing commitment to playing Champions League football in 2022/23.

The 37-year-old missed United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia, due to personal reasons, before returning to play 45 minutes in their 1-1 preseason draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Despite coming back into the United fold, Ronaldo’s future remains in doubt, but ten Hag remains unmoved over the Portuguese veteran’s future.

“I am really happy he is here”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“We have a top striker. We stick to the plan.”

Ten Hag previously hinted Ronaldo’s lack of preseason training would rule him out of their first month of Premier League action but he may now be forced into a change of plan this weekend.

Anthony Martial’s injury leaves the former Ajax boss without a specialised centre forward, and he could draft Ronaldo into the starting XI, as they kick off their campaign against Brighton on August 7.